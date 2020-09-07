The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has condemned the government's handling of the abduction of students of Prince Academy in Damba-Kasaya, a village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Gunmen had on August 24, 2020 kidnapped 17-year-old Ezra Bako, 16-year-old Happiness Odoji, 15-year-old Miracle Saitu Danjuma, 10-year-old Favour Danjuma, and a school teacher, 29-year-old Christiana Madugu.

The abduction happened just hours before the students were due to start their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) which had been postponed due to the shutdown of schools in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A church in the community was also set ablaze by the gunmen [PSJ Nigeria]

Since the incident happened two weeks ago, the Kaduna State Police Command, and the Kaduna State government have ignored requests to provide details surrounding the abduction and efforts to get the victims back.

In a statement released on Monday, September 7, BBOG condemned the refusal of the state and federal governments to acknowledge the abduction.

The advocacy group noted that authorities are repeating similar mistakes made with the infamous abduction of other students in Chibok, Borno, and Dapchi, Yobe by terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The statement read, "Our governments continue to repeat a pattern of cynical disregard for the lives of our citizens who show up in school in pursuit of knowledge.

"No one should ever have to choose between an education and their lives.

"Our movement is indeed shocked at the incompetent manner in which the reopening of schools amidst a COVID19 pandemic was handled; this in an environment beleaguered by some of the highest levels of insecurity around the world.

"Worse still, many days after their abduction, parents, and citizens are yet to hear any word from the Government on the status of their children.

"What happened to the Safe School Initiative that prescribes certain minimum standard of security measures for schools situated in highly insecure parts of the country like Prince Academy?"

The BBOG group has called on President Muhammadu Buhari (L) and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai (R), to rescue the students immediately [Presidency]

BBOG called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to immediately redouble efforts to rescue the abducted students and their teacher.

"This is a constitutional duty their government owes them and that duty must be performed now," BBOG said.

The wall of silence that has greeted the abduction in official circles has been condemned by many Nigerians who have expressed outrage over the fate of the abducted victims.

Only days after the abduction of the students, similar operations by gunmen in Chikun led to the death of two people, and abduction of four including a police officer and a 14-year-old girl.