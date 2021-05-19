Kaduna strike: ASUU says threat to sack its members empty

He said that the threat could not stand because any disciplinary action must be in line with the procedures as contained in the University Law.

Adamu said that the situation at hand have provided a golden opportunity to restore the autonomy and fix the pile of problems bedeviling the university.

“Members should be informed that the threat has been communicated to the principal officers of our great union and they are solidly with us.

“They promise to wade into the issue directly at the appropriate time.

“We call on all members to remain resolute, committed and determined to fight for a just cause,’’ he said.

Adamu said that the academic staff have three functions namely dissemination of knowledge through teaching, advancement of knowledge through research and community service.

He said that the key functions were intended to promote all round development in the state and the nation.

“It is surprising and shocking that members of our union who have been working day and night marking huge pile of scripts and conducting research are subjected to signing an attendance register.

“Therefore, members should not be intimidated and desist from signing any attendance register,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the labour unions had on Monday began a 5-day warning strike over the sack of civil servants by the Kaduna State Government.

The state government, in a statement on Tuesday signed by Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, warned that staff of KASU that did not report for work would be dismissed.