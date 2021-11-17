Kaduna state to stop relying on federal allocation soon, Commissioner says

“We are progressing and in the next few years, Kaduna state can provide infrastructure with its own money, so that whatever comes from Federal Allocation can be an addition,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state had recorded a recent boost in its tax collections to meet its target of becoming financially stable.

“In 2015 when this government came in, the highest that was recorded was N13 billion and we are very happy today that we are at N57 billion,” Sani said.

The commissioner said that the state government relies only on 21 per cent of its federal allocation for its finances, while some states cannot do without 70-80 per cent of it for finances.

He said that it was the resolve of the state government to be completely financially stable.

“When the government came in 2015, its resolve was that we must be able to fund our salaries from the money we realise within the state.

“This means that whatever happens at the Federal Government level, we will be able to take care of salaries.

“There are states that are owing 5-8 months salaries and it is important that we note this and understand that we will bring more and more bills to the House of Assembly and more initiatives.

“We must understand that getting more revenue in the state is the most important thing to do.

“Kaduna State is focused on running the government and providing developmental projects entirely from tax collection,” he added.