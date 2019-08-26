The Kaduna State Executive Council has approved the payment of the new national minimum wage, pegged at N30,000, from September 1, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed a bill into law in April to increase the national minimum wage, from N18,000, but it has yet to come into effect due to negotiations between labour unions and the government.

However, in a statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, a media aide to Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, August 26, the council unanimously approved commencement of payment during a meeting chaired by deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe.

He said, "Guided by the twin principles of ability to pay and sustainability, the government considered several scenarios, bearing in mind the trend of internally generated revenues and allocations from the federation account.

"Several salary scenarios were considered, and one option was identified as most prudent. A final decision was suspended as negotiations for a new national minimum wage appeared to gather momentum. It was reactivated after the Federal Government announced the new national minimum wage in April 2019."

Adekeye disclosed that the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments will increase the state government's wage bill by 33%, with gross monthly salary outlay set to rise to N3.759 billion from the current N2.827 billion.

"This almost N1 billion monthly increase in the wage bill means that salary and pension commitments will take the lion's share of state government expenditure.

"Meeting these salary obligations while achieving development objectives for citizens will further raise the pressure to expand and deepen revenue sources and collections," he said.

With the new wage structure, the lowest paid workers in the civil service enjoyed increments of as much as 67% while middle-ranking officers from Grade 10 to 14 were awarded increments of 60%.