Kaduna state to begin a 4-day workweek on December 1st

As part of the process, the government promises to empower workers with digital devices and services to enable them to work from home effectively on the days they are not available for on-site work.

Although the legal framework that would aid the implementation of the new process is not in place yet, the government promised in the released statement to ensure that it will be made available by January 2022. This has all been necessitated by insights gained from the COVID-enforced work from home process that was embarked on throughout the lockdown period of the pandemic.

The released statement read;

“The government will begin implementation of the transitional arrangements from 1st December 2021.

‘From that date, working hours for public servants are adjusted to 8 am – 5 pm, Monday to Friday'.

‘'However, all public servants, other than those in schools and healthcare facilities, will work from home on Fridays,’’ it explained.

‘’This interim working arrangement will subsist until the government is ready to move to the next stage of the transition which will culminate in the four-day week across all MDAs in the state,’’ it continued.

Given the significant investments the state government is making in ICT, it will ensure that most of its automated services deliver the levels of performance required to give citizens seamless access.’’

Also mentioned in the statement “senior officials are working on detailed guidelines to ensure that the emergency services and the education and health systems in the state continue to deliver services 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the transition and beyond.’’

Babafemi Busari

