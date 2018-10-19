Kaduna State No. 1 in registering property, enforcing contracts – World Bank

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

The World Bank has ranked Kaduna State number one in registering property and enforcing contracts in its latest ranking of doing business in Nigeria.

The bank also ranked Kaduna State fifth in ease of doing business and 17th in dealing with construction permits.

This was contained in the bank’s “Doing Business in Nigeria, 2018 Report”, made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

According to the report, Doing Business measures aspects of regulations that enables or hinders entrepreneurs in starting, operating or expanding a business and provides recommendations and good practices for improving the business environment.

“The 36 states and the FCT Abuja were measured on four indicators:

“Starting a business, which measures procedures, time, cost and paid-in minimum capital to start a business and registering a property, which measures procedures, time and cost to transfer a property.

“Others are dealing with construction permit, which measures the procedures, time and cost to complete all formalities to build a warehouse; and enforcing contracts, that measures the time and cost of resolving a commercial dispute.

“These were in addition to quality of building regulation and its implementation, quality of land administration system and quality of judicial processes.”

The document indicates that in registering a property, Kaduna State scored 45.72 in Distance to Frontier (DTF) of global best practices and number one in the country, followed by Zamfara with 37.39 and Jigawa with 36.79 DTF score.

In enforcing contracts, Kaduna State also top other states with 65.10 DTF score, closely followed by Bauchi State with a score of 63.99 and Jigawa with 63. 14.

The state, however occupied the fifth position in the ease of doing business ranking after FCT, Lagos, Enugu, and Ogun states that occupies the first, second, third and fourth position respectively.

The bank’s Country Director, Mr Rachid Benmessaoud, described Kaduna as the most improved state in the 2018 doing business report, having scored an average of 65.97 on the four indicators, the highest in the country.

“The state adopted a four-year development plan in 2016 focusing on promoting economic development and boosting private investment through reforming its business environment.

“From making its company incorporation process electronic to digitising its land registry to streamlining its construction permitting system and the results was impressive.

“As the report indicates, Kaduna State has improved its average DTF score by 11.21 percentage points, from 54.76 in 2014 to 65.97 in 2018 and now the top-ranked state in registering property and enforcing contracts."

According to Benmessaoud, Kaduna’s effort is a good example that other states could follow.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Abdullahi, the state’s Commissioner for Planning and Budget Commission, attributed the successes recorded to the leadership style of Gov Nasir El-Rufai in ensuring economic growth and development.

“I congratulate Governor El-Rufai and the people of Kaduna State on this fantastic achievement within a short period of reforms,” Abdullahi said.

El-Rufai on his twitter handle congratulated the Kaduna Ease of Doing Business Committee and public servants under the leadership of his Deputy, Barnabas Bantex for the achievement.