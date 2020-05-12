Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, in a statement on Monday, said that the Kaduna State Government appreciated the service of the deceased to the state.

According to Adekeye, the late Bonat had a rich public service career as he reached the pinnacle of the civil service at the state level as Permanent Secretary, before capping it up with a political appointment as Secretary to the Kaduna State Government.

He said that the deceased later moved over to the Federal Civil Service and rose to the rank of Permanent Secretary before his retirement in 2015.

‘’As a retiree, Bonat sought elective office. Although that quest did not succeed, he continued to provide public service.

“He lent his considerable experience to the current government as a member of the Transition Committee in 2015 and 2019.

“He also served on the Board of some government agencies,’’ Adekeye said.

The special adviser said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state extended his condolence to Bonat’s family and wished them fortitude in this sad moment.

“May Almighty God grant his soul peaceful repose,’’ he said.