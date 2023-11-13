ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The present government has put in place developmental plans to provide housing facility for masses under its Urban Renewal project.

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]
Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Recommended articles

Rabiu Yunusa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development disclosed this on Monday during the 12th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development held at the Umar Musa Yar Adua Conference Centre, Kaduna.

Yunusa, who spoke in an opening remark at the occasion said that the present government under the leadership of Gov Uba Sani had put in place developmental plans to provide housing facility for masses under the its Urban Renewal project.

“Besides the provision of 500 Charity Houses under the Qatari Charity Foundation, the state government intends to provide 10,000 more houses in the next four years,” Yunusa added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official commended the organisers of the meeting describing, it as an avenue for professionals to brainstorm on ways to chart positive path for housing development in Nigeria.

“Kaduna State Government is collaborating with the Federal Government to close the gap and improve upon the housing challenges,” he added.

Also, Kolapo Raheem, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development assured the participants that the occasion would provide renewed housing initiatives that would be beneficial to all and sundry.

He, however, commended Kaduna State Government for providing the right frame policies to boost the housing industry. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion was being attended professionals in the housing industry including top government officials.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, Denmark partner on green transition to boost employment, mutual economic growth

Nigeria, Denmark partner on green transition to boost employment, mutual economic growth

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

FCT property owners to begin paying taxes as Wike signs draft regulation

Kogi State won’t regret electing Ododo - APC Chieftain, Audu

Kogi State won’t regret electing Ododo - APC Chieftain, Audu

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Buhari commends APC's success in Imo, Kogi elections

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

3 popular security officials who are currently on trial for criminal charges

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

Expert praises Federal government’s move to decongest correctional centres

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

PDP governors' forum felicitate Governor Kefas @54

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

Photo-storytelling [Faculty Focus]

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso [Channels TV]

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

President Bola Tinubu and Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu