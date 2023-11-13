Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

Rabiu Yunusa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development disclosed this on Monday during the 12th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development held at the Umar Musa Yar Adua Conference Centre, Kaduna.

Yunusa, who spoke in an opening remark at the occasion said that the present government under the leadership of Gov Uba Sani had put in place developmental plans to provide housing facility for masses under the its Urban Renewal project.

“Besides the provision of 500 Charity Houses under the Qatari Charity Foundation, the state government intends to provide 10,000 more houses in the next four years,” Yunusa added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official commended the organisers of the meeting describing, it as an avenue for professionals to brainstorm on ways to chart positive path for housing development in Nigeria.

“Kaduna State Government is collaborating with the Federal Government to close the gap and improve upon the housing challenges,” he added.

Also, Kolapo Raheem, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development assured the participants that the occasion would provide renewed housing initiatives that would be beneficial to all and sundry.