Kaduna state government making strides in improving child protection

The Kaduna State Government in conjunction with UNICEF is already making giant strides in efforts to improve child protection in the state.

Dr Wilfred Mamah, the Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna made this discovery while he was giving an interview in Kaduna on Sunday, March 12, 2022.

Mamah commended the commitment of the state government apparatus in implementing laws and systems that will ensure that children within the state are adequately protected and catered for, whilst appreciating the political will of the state’s governor, Nasir El-Rufai in making it possible.

While addressing journalists, Mamah said, “We have established State and Local Government Child Protection Implementation Committees and the committee was helping significantly in the implementation of the law.

“We have also worked with the Chief Judge of the state to designate family courts, one at a High Court level and another at Magistrates’ Court level to handle children-related issues.

“Plan has been concluded to train judges on family court rules and other issues critical to adjudication on children matters,”

Mamah also mentioned that UNICEF is still concerned about the issue of vulnerable children that plague the country as a whole and his organisation’s interest in putting an end to those as well.

He hoped that the government would be open to collaborating with UNICEF to help children who get in contact with the law.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects.

