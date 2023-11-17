Kaduna State evacuates 60 unclaimed corpses for mass burial

Umma Ahmed, Commissioner of Health, disclosed this on Friday during the evacuation of the corpses from Gwamna Awan general hospital in Kakuri Kaduna. According to her, the evacuation becomes necessary following a complaint by management of the hospital due to air pollution in the area.

Represented by, Dr Kambai Habila, Programme Manager, Emergency Services of the Ministry, said the corpses had been deposited at the morgue for five years without families or relations coming to claim them.

“The ministry, in its bid to ensure that the environment is safe for habitation, secured courts injunction to bury the unclaimed corpses,” he said.

Gabriel Brown, Medical Director of the hospital, commended the ministry for the quick response in evacuating the corpses as it would bring relief to hospital and community. He said the corpses were costing government money for maintenance while occupying space and limiting services being rendered to the public.