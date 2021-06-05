RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna spends N211m monthly on refuse evacuation- Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government says it spends N211 million monthly on refuse evacuation across the three metropolitan cities in the state.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]
The State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Husseini Ibrahim, made this known on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

According to him, Kaduna state which hosts the third largest city in the country generates huge refuse due to increase in population and indiscriminate disposal.

He said that the heaps of refuse were being evacuated mainly from Zaria, Kafanchan and Kaduna metropolises.

Ibrahim added that the state government engaged the services of refuse contractors to ensure proper evacuation of refuse across the state.

He urged residents to assist the state government in its quest to keep the environment clean and safe.

He said this could be achieved by ensuring proper use of the refuse dumps in designated strategic areas across the state.

He also urged residents to take ownership of the exercise by informing government whenever refuse were not promptly evacuated.

