Balarabe, who spoke with newsmen after she visited the project site, said that the physical structure was almost ready while the other equipment were already on ground waiting to be fitted into the completed structure.

“We are anxious to complete the hospital because it will be one of the largest medical centres in Kaduna. There are also plans for a cancer treatment centre to be cited in the facility. We want to ensure that the facility meets modern standards.

“We also have facilities for research toward providing answers to emerging medical questions. Our focus is clear – excellent healthcare delivery,” she said.

The Chairperson of Igabi Local Government, Hajiya Hadiza Yahuza,who accompanied Balarabe on the visit, commended the state government for the project which she said would provide more options in the search for quality healthcare.

NAN reports that the hospital project is being funded by Islamic Development Bank with the support of the Kaduna State Government.