Kaduna social inclusion: Nasir el-Rufai to spend N4 billion on 2 million deprived populations, including citizens with disabilities

The state government, headed by Nasir el-Rufai, plans to spend N4 billion in 2022 on two million vulnerable citizens.

Hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities in Kaduna will benefit from this scheme

The support will be for individuals from urban and rural areas who have been duly registered and captured in the State Social Register.

This was coming in an aggressive effort to reduce poverty and foster social-disability inclusion among Kaduna citizens.

Mohammed Sani, the State Commissioner of Budget and Planning, stated this in a keynote address, titled; “The Role of Students in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” held at the Kaduna State University on Thursday in Kaduna.

The symposium was organised by the Kaduna State Students Union (KADSU), the largest advocacy body of all undergraduate students at the Kaduna State University.

The funds are already allocated in the State’s 2022 budget.

“The government has provided the funds in the 2022 Budget for pro-poor interventions that seek to support the vulnerable and ensure social inclusion among urban and rural poor citizens across the state, including people with disabilities.” He remarked in the keynote address.

“Today’s generation of youths is the largest the world has ever known. Young people are changing the landscape with high demand for skilled opportunities. As young people, we can define the trajectory of development.

“Young people form 80 percent of the population in Kaduna State and, therefore, are critical in determining the future of the state and represent hope for the attainment of the SDGs.

“I also urge you the students and young people to become the voice of social transformation and active citizens, while leveraging on creative ideas and technologies and interconnectedness in addition to conducting innovative research that fast-tracks the attainment of the 17 SDGs.

Meanwhile, the Nasir El-Rufai administration has appointed youth in several key positions since he assumed office in 2015.