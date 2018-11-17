Kaduna sex workers thank El-Rufai for lifting curfew

news

Sex workers in Kaduna state have thanked Governor Nasir El-Rufai for lifting of the curfew he imposed recently.

The Kaduna state Governor announced a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna town and environs following a recent clash that claimed many lives in October 2018.

According to Daily Post, this was made known to newsmen by the chairman of the Association of Commercial Sex Workers in Kaduna State, Justina Emmanuel.

The association’s chairman said the curfew affected their business, adding that its members have also resolve to vote for El-Rufai for ending it.

She said “For the period of the curfew, our members across the metropolis suffered financial losses because of low patronage. Busy spots like Rabah Road, Nagogo road Barnawa shopping complex, waff road, Narayi pipeline and Independence way were deserted.

“We thank the governor for restoring peace back to the crocodile city and we call on all residents to live in peace and harmony for every business to survive.

“We have also resolved to cast our votes for El Rufai for his vision of making Kaduna State a peaceful place for all and sundry.”