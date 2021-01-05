The Kaduna State Urban Development and Planning Authority (KASUPDA) has contradicted its own initial claim that a hotel was demolished for being the proposed venue of a sex party.

The agency last week demolished Asher Lounge in Barnawa, Kaduna South local government area of the state to widespread condemnation from the Nigerian public.

In defending its actions, the agency said in a statement on Friday, January 1, 2021 that Governor Nasir El-Rufai ordered the immediate arrest of the organisers of the party, and demolition of the building to serve as deterrent to others.

However, the agency has done a complete U-turn in another statement on Tuesday, January 5, making fresh claims that the building housing Asher Lounge had neither a valid title nor development permit.

The agency's director-general, Ismail Umaru Dikko, said while the sex party was what brought the hotel to its attention, the illegal status of the building was what caused its demolition.

"Once due diligence revealed the illegal status of the building, there was need for enforcement action without the notification requirements that the law compels for holders of valid title and development permits," he said.

He said the inaccuracy of the agency's initial claims about the sex party being the main cause was to be blamed on the ignorance of its social media handler.

Dikko maintained that the agency has no reservations about the steps taken pursuant to enforce the laws and regulations of Kaduna State on a property that was in violation of its provisions.

He noted that the Kaduna State government has created a pathway since 2015 to enable people to regularise their titles and move away from illegality.