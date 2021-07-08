RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna school kidnappers want food, plenty of food

Jude Egbas

The gunmen want 30 bags of rice and much, much more.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai (right), with President Muhammadu Buhari (left) [Presidency]
Gunmen who kidnapped over 120 students from Bethel Baptist School in Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday, July 5, 2021, have established communication channels with school authorities.

And they are asking for loads of foodstuff to keep they and the kids alive.

Vice Principal of the school, Wakili Madugu, tells Nigeria Info Abuja 95.1Fm that: “They said we should bring 10 bags of imported rice, 20 bags of local rice, 20 bags of beans, 10 cartons of Maggi, and then 10 kegs of oil as well as two bags of salt."

Madugu adds that the bandits got really upset when he announced that he couldn't meet their food demands all at once; at the moment.

“The school had no more food because we were preparing to close the school in less than four days. So, the food items were not up to what they were demanding.

"So, we sought assistance from some of the parents and we did our best.

Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, addresses the press on security concerns [KDSG]
“As of today, we have nine bags of rice, one sack of beans, two cartons of Maggi, two kegs of palm oil and a bag of salt.

"They told me to bring the items yesterday (Wednesday) and so I called them around 7pm and they asked me how far.

“I told them this is what we have on hand and they started insulting me, threatening me and they switched off the phone. That means what I have is not enough," he laments.

Kidnapping for ransom has morphed into a huge enterprise in Nigeria's northern region.

The Baptist school kidnap was the 5th such mass abduction targeting schools in Kaduna since March.

More than 1,000 students have been kidnapped from schools in Nigeria's northern region since December, with more than 300 still missing.

