Retired Civil Servants in Kaduna South Senatorial District have cried out over non payment of their retirement benefits, saying the ill-treatment by the state government has thrown thousands of families into misery.

The civil servants under the auspices of Compulsorily Retired Civil Servants in Southern Kaduna bore their minds on Wednesday in a statement signed by their Secretary, Mohammed Haruna, issued in Zonkwa, Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

According to the statement, most of the pensioners were forced to resign and the government is yet to pay any of them their entitlements.

“This is the second year that over 5,000 civil servants in Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone were laid off from their jobs, apart from primary school teachers and local government staff.

“We want the public to know that the state government has not paid a Kobo to the retired civil servants.

“While we remain loyal to the government, we want the Governor to have the fear of God the creator of mankind and pay us our legitimate benefits.”

The retirees lamented that no positive action has followed their previous meetings with officials of the state government.

They listed the government officials as “the Deputy Governor, Head of Service, The Secretary to the State Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Chief of Staff, Government House and the Press Spokesperson to the Governor.’’

The civil servants therefore urged Gov. Nasir El-Rufai to save them from further hardship by paying all their legitimate benefits.