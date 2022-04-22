RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna residents want return of Abuja-Kaduna train service

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some residents of Kaduna on Friday urged the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) authorities to expedite action on resumption of service on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

train (IndependentNG)
train (IndependentNG)

The residents made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

NAN reports that NRC had on March 29, announced an indefinite suspension of train service on Abuja-Kaduna route following an attack on the train by terrorists.

The residents the resumption of the train services would go a long way in easing their transport challenges.

Mrs Hauwa Hussaini, a civil servant who resides in Barnawa said that no doubt the suspension was due to security reasons God would always protect travellers.

“The suspension should be lifted because whether one travels by road, rail, sea or air, it is God that protects us.

“The NRC should try as much as possible to liaise with security agencies to beef up security on the train and through the railways,” she said.

Mr Suleiman Mohammed, a business who resides in Ungwan Dosa said that his business had suffered setback since the suspension of the route.

“I used to buy shoes from Kaduna and take to Abuja on daily basis but I can’t do that by road every day.

“I urge NRC management to address the problem as soon as possible because many people depend on the train service for their livelihood,” he said.

Also, Mr Francis Gambo, a resident of Mando said the delay in the resumption of train services would aggravate travellers risk of attacks as most of them would be forced to travel by road.

“Although the suspension is well-intended the roads have become quite busy again thereby making the situation worrisome.

“NRC should collaborate with security agencies and provide adequate security for travellers,” Gambo said.

Responding, a staff of NRC, Rigasa Station Kaduna, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the corporation would soon announce a date for the resumption of train service.

The source said that the NRC management was also worried about the plight of travellers but concerned about their safety.

