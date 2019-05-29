The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the youth unemployment rate in the state and lack of teachers welfare were sources of concern.

Saifullah Yahaya, while congratulating El-rufai on his successful inauguration for second term in office, advised the governor to look into the problem of youth unemployment and poor teachers condition.

“Most of kaduna youths are jobless, that is why we are calling on the government to empower them with skills, capital or job to avoid rise in criminal activities, “Yahaya said.

Another resident, Anche Daniel, urged the government to place the interest of the people first in making decisions, stressing that youth empowerment would immensely address the challenges of criminal activities in the state.

Also, Abduljalal Abdullahi of Youth Eco System Support and Social-Development Iitiative, urged the governor to continue with the good work he had been doing in the past three years, praying to God to give him the strength to do more.

Abdullahi, who noted that kaduna metropolis had experienced tremendous development in the past three years by the state government, urged the government to prioritise teachers’ welfarism.

“The level of hardship faced by primary school teachers in kaduna state is high, the governor should, as a matter of urgency, pay teachers their salaries and allowances in arrears.

“El-rufai should make teachers welfare very paramount, teachers are hungry, they can’t put in their best in impacting knowledge to our children, education is the key,” Abdullahi said.

Ishaq Abdulmalik , another resident, stressed the need for the government to make teachers welfare priority in view of the vital role they played in the society in educating the children.

“For about five months now, I have not been paid my salary since I was employed as a teacher in the last teachers recruitment done by the state.

“I don’t have any other job doing apart from teaching, the condition of service is not motivating at all,“ Abdulmalik said.