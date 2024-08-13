ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares as fuel hits ₦950 per litre

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the residents stated that the fares soared after the recent hunger protests.

Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares

Some of the residents who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the fares soared after the recent hunger protests.

Abdulmumin Shuaibu, a civil servant, said he normally spends ₦300 from Sabon Tasha to town, adding that it now costs him ₦400.

“The situation gets bad in the evening when people are leaving their workplaces or shops to go home; that is when you see many people waiting for buses due to insufficient vehicles.

“I think the increase in transport is due to the increase in the cost of fuel, as most of the fuel stations sell a litre at ₦950,” he said.

Similarly, Aisha Sulaiman said she noticed the increase in transport fares on Monday morning when she was going to work, adding that she spent ₦800 to get to her workplace against the usual ₦600.

Another resident, Yohannah Isiah, said the fuel stations around his area were all closed, a situation which made him patronise the black market and pay ₦1,250 per litre. On his part, a commercial tricycle rider, Shafi’u Ibrahim, said he bought fuel at the rate of ₦950 per litre against the ₦800 he bought last week.

Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares as fuel hits ₦950 per litre

