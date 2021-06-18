Kaduna residents celebrate completion of 3km road, 9 years after work began

The project was finally completed on June 16.

Mr Isaac Musa, a resident of Angwan Maigero who told NAN that he had lived in the area for close to 20 years, said the completion of the road would ease the hardship residents face daily while using the road.

“Both motorists and pedestrians would attest to the fact that the road before it’s completion, was a nightmare especially during the rainy season.

“We thank God that after several years of complaints, authorities concerned eventually stepped in to salvage the situation and address our plight,” he added.

Mr Idris Mansir, a commercial tricycle operator, commended the state government for mounting pressure on the contractor to complete the project.

Mansir noted that with the completion of the road, businesses would pick up while motorists would also enjoy smooth traffic devoid of the gridlock witnessed in the past.

“With this development, Keke operators would not spend good fortune in the repair of their machines due to bad roads,” he added.

Hannatu Dabo, a petty trader resident in Narayi, applauded the government and said transportation was now easier and time-saving.

“At least, I can now dash to the central market to buy my wares and rush back in good time.

“The new road has also created easy access to our shops whose frontage used to be waterlogged,” Dabo said.

Martins Agah, a medical practitioner, said the completion of the road was a huge relief to motorists and workers who would now get to their places of work on time.