Kaduna government to repair church damaged during military's attack on bandits

The Assemblies of God Church building in Kabrasha Village, Chikun Local Government Area suffered partial damage from air strikes during the military's operation against bandits last week.

The building is located about 700 metres from the primary targets of the airstrikes that killed at least 17 bandits.

During a tour of the affected church on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the Commander 453 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Kaduna, Group Captain Hadi S. Ahmed, expressed his regret.

The Kaduna Government's delegation appealed for calm and understanding and assured the leadership of the church of the government's decision to repair the church following the unfortunate incident.

The Kaduna District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Bulus Gwani, said the church accepted the incident as an act of God.

He also commended security agencies for the ongoing operations, and requested the deployment of troops to the general area.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.