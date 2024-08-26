ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna Police capture 2 cattle rustlers, 2 gunrunners and 3 kidnappers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The operatives also foiled a kidnapping attempt and recovered one fabricated AK-47 rifle with ammunition.

Kaduna Police capture 2 cattle rustlers, 2 gunrunners and 3 kidnappers [Naija News]
Kaduna Police capture 2 cattle rustlers, 2 gunrunners and 3 kidnappers [Naija News]

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna. Hassan said the operatives also foiled a kidnapping attempt and recovered one fabricated AK-47 rifle with ammunition.

He said, “On Thursday, Police operatives, acting on a credible intelligence report, conducted a successful raid.

"It was on a hideout used by a notorious syndicate involved in the rustling of cattle from innocent farmers in the Kasuwa Magani area of Kujama, Kaduna.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, during the operation, the Police apprehended two suspects: Aminu Saleh, 25 and Jafar Ibrahim, 24, all male.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime and revealed that they have been working with four other syndicate members who are currently at large,” he said.

Hassan also disclosed that on the same Thursday, one Shafiu Abdullahi reported to Operation Fushin Kada, that he had been receiving threatening phone calls demanding ₦10 million. He alleged that the callers were threatening to kidnap him if the ransom was not paid.

"The Tracking and Response Team immediately took action, using advanced techniques to locate and apprehend the suspects.

“The suspects detained are Umar Baso, Shehu Filani, and Babangida Abdulkarim, all residents of Soba and Kajuru L.G.A.s of Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime, providing detailed accounts of their actions.

“Additionally, on Saturday, the operatives arrested two suspects involved in supplying arms and ammunition to kidnappers operating in Kaduna and Katsina States as well as Zamfara," he stated.

Hassan identified the suspects as Dahiru Liman, 47, Garin Kurama village, Lere LGA Kaduna State and Sani Abdullahi Makeri, 45, of Kankara LGA Katsina State. They were apprehended with one fabricated AK-47 rifle and five rounds of 9mm live ammunition recovered during the operation.

Hassan said the suspects confessed to the crime and their long-term involvement in other illegal activities. He said the Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi, has called on the public to stay vigilant.

Dabigi also called on them to promptly report any suspicious activities to strengthen the collective effort to maintain security across the state. He reassured the residents that the command was unwavering in its commitment to dismantling criminal networks and safeguarding the well-being of all the citizens.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU strike: FG postpones meeting with varsity lecturers

ASUU strike: FG postpones meeting with varsity lecturers

Cross River confirms Mpox case in Obudu, launches emergency containment

Cross River confirms Mpox case in Obudu, launches emergency containment

FULL LIST: FG identifies accredited universities in Togo & Benin Republic

FULL LIST: FG identifies accredited universities in Togo & Benin Republic

Notorious kidnap kingpin killed, 20 medical students rescued without ransom - IGP

Notorious kidnap kingpin killed, 20 medical students rescued without ransom - IGP

Kaduna Police capture 2 cattle rustlers, 2 gunrunners and 3 kidnappers

Kaduna Police capture 2 cattle rustlers, 2 gunrunners and 3 kidnappers

Benue APC nominates chairmanship, councilorship candidates ahead of LG polls

Benue APC nominates chairmanship, councilorship candidates ahead of LG polls

Gov Yahaya wants civil servants to enjoy, approves new ₦70,000 minimum wage

Gov Yahaya wants civil servants to enjoy, approves new ₦70,000 minimum wage

Nigeria resident doctors declare 7-day nationwide strike

Nigeria resident doctors declare 7-day nationwide strike

'No more underage candidates in WAEC, NECO exams' - Minister declares

'No more underage candidates in WAEC, NECO exams' - Minister declares

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Sanwo-Olu declares August 20 work-free for Isese day celebrations

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said eight new transformers have been installed in Afikpo.

After 13 years of darkness, Ebonyi Govt set to restore electricity in Afikpo

Governor’s wife distributes 3,500 bags of rice, cash to vulnerable households in Katsina [NAN]

Radda's wife marks Humanitarian Day, donates 3,500 bags of rice, ₦17.5m cash

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra [Vanguard News]

Police, JTF raid criminal den, rescue kidnapped victims in Anambra