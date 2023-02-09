The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, gave the warning during a meeting with registration officers from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, on Wednesday in Kaduna.
Kaduna pilgrims agency cautions officials against irresponsible acts
The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has cautioned it’s registration officers to be fair and diligent in the registration of 2023 intending Muslim pilgrims.
Arrigasiyyu said registered intending pilgrims were expected to pay a minimum of N2.5 million by Feb. 20.
According to him, this will guarantee the slots offered to the pilgrims for the Hajj.
He added that the state was allocated 5,982 Hajj seats by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).
The executive secretary said facilitators interested in conducting seminars for the intending pilgrims should apply before Feb. 15, 2023.
