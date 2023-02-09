ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna pilgrims agency cautions officials against irresponsible acts

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has cautioned it’s registration officers to be fair and diligent in the registration of 2023 intending Muslim pilgrims.

Kaduna pilgrims agency cautions officials against irresponsible acts
Kaduna pilgrims agency cautions officials against irresponsible acts

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, gave the warning during a meeting with registration officers from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Arrigasiyyu said registered intending pilgrims were expected to pay a minimum of N2.5 million by Feb. 20.

According to him, this will guarantee the slots offered to the pilgrims for the Hajj.

He added that the state was allocated 5,982 Hajj seats by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The executive secretary said facilitators interested in conducting seminars for the intending pilgrims should apply before Feb. 15, 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Needed for continuity: Umo Eno’s A.R.I.S.E. agenda

Needed for continuity: Umo Eno’s A.R.I.S.E. agenda

Cancer Day: Public awareness will increase survival rate – IHVN

Cancer Day: Public awareness will increase survival rate – IHVN

2023: INEC sensitises Kwara women on their roles

2023: INEC sensitises Kwara women on their roles

Police arrest woman extorting money for PVCs

Police arrest woman extorting money for PVCs

Funke Akindele’s mum died when most needed – Lagos PDP women leader

Funke Akindele’s mum died when most needed – Lagos PDP women leader

Elections: Shun divisive tendencies, Lagos LP candidate urges Nigerians

Elections: Shun divisive tendencies, Lagos LP candidate urges Nigerians

LASG, experts seek review of Surveyors Act

LASG, experts seek review of Surveyors Act

Kwara SDP Rep candidate seeks entrenchment of quality legislation

Kwara SDP Rep candidate seeks entrenchment of quality legislation

Kaduna pilgrims agency cautions officials against irresponsible acts

Kaduna pilgrims agency cautions officials against irresponsible acts

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis