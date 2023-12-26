ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in December

News Agency Of Nigeria

The seized illicit drugs included cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in December
Kaduna NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in December [Ships & Ports]

This is contained in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday by the agency’s Press Officer, Shuaibu Omale. Omale said that the seized illicit drugs included cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

In the same vein, the spokesperson said that the command has arrested 103 suspects, representing drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.

Olame added that the command gas carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.

He said, “It is paramount to note that 26 illicit drug joints were also dismantled while the command secured six convictions and arraigned 24 suspects with the month of December, 2023.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

