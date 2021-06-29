RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NANS condemns Police killing of College of Education student in Kaduna

The union described the killing as satanic and irresponsible.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has condemned the killing of a student during the June 28 protest over a hike of tuition fees by the Kaduna State Government.

The union in a statement by its National Secretary, Mr Oyekanmi Isiaka, in Abuja on Tuesday, regretted the killing and described it as satanic and irresponsible.

A student of from the Gidan Waya, Kafancha, College of Education, Kaduna State, was allegedly killed during the protest in Kaduna on Monday.

The union alleged that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had ordered the police to stop the protest.

The association commiserated with the family members of the deceased and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss, adding that, an injury to one is an injury to all.

The union, therefore, gave the government of Kaduna state two weeks' ultimatum to reverse the ridiculous hike in the fee of the school.

