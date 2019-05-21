The Kaduna State Police Command has released a statement to narrate how an innocent man was burnt to death by a mob which was misled by a suspected fraudster.

A driver was burnt with his car in the Kawo axis of Kaduna on Monday, May 20, 2019, after one Alhaji Musa raised alarm that he was a kidnapper.

However, the Kaduna Command said Alhaji Musa lied to the mob in his bid to escape from people who had come from Lagos to effect his own arrest on a case of fraud.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kaduna Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, Alhaji Musa had escaped to Kaduna after he was released on bail for a case of fraud, leading to his sureties tracking him down to the metropolis.

The statement read, "One Alhaji Musa who was granted bail for a case of fraud in Lagos, while attempting to escape justice, raised false alarm, prompting the mob to lynch the visitors who came in from Lagos at about 8:30am on May 20, 2019.

"Some operatives from Lagos Command came in respect of one Alhaji Musa in a fraud case. They came with some sureties who are his business associates who stood bail for him in Lagos. They tried to convince him to come to Lagos for his case but he was evading justice so they came looking for him in Kaduna.

"While the Police were putting together their papers, the three friends or sureties decided to track and put a tab on him. They met him and told him to follow them but he refused and decided to take his children to school.

"While they were following him, when they got to Kawo bridge, he came out and started shouting that they were kidnappers tailing him, that was how the driver trapped in the vehicle was lynched."

The three sureties escaped the mob but one of them fell inside a gutter while running and was wounded in the head.

The other two sought sanctuary in a nearby filling station before they were rescued by police officers who were assaulted by the mob who demanded that they be handed over.