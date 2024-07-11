ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna male teacher lands in prison after confessing to kissing, romancing 4 boys

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alkali was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) with defilement on four separate charge sheets.

The four boys were between the ages of 13 and 15 years.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was reported to the Corp’s office for investigation by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan on July 3.

Audu explained that the defendant committed the act with the boys separately on multiple occasions between February and July 2024.

He said the defendant lured each of the boys into his room at Takau, kissed and romanced them.

According to him, the defendant threatened to kill them if they had told anyone about the affair.

The prosecutor added that during the course of the investigation, he confessed to the commission of the crime.

The Presiding Judge, Samson Kwasu, however, declined to take the defendant’s plea for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Kwasu directed the prosecutor to forward duplicate copies of the case files to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter until July 25 for further mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

