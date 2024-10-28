Kaduna, Katsina civil servants who retired since March 2023 yet to receive pension

The disappointed retired workers said that the situation was unbearable with the harsh economic situation of the country. A survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the civil servants, who retired in March 2023 were yet to receive their accrued benefits.

In Kaduna State, Ahmad Kawure, a retired staff of the National Directorate of Employment (BDE) stated that he retired in October 2023 and has not received his benefits up until now.

“My pension administration has not called me to explain the reasons for delay but we had that the delay was due to the Federal government's failure to pay to National Pension Commission.

“PENCOM will now pay pension funds administrators before retirees can get their money,” he decried.

Another retiree from a Federal Government agency who pleaded anonymity said the delay by the government to pay the pensioners was regrettable. He stated that people who served the country for 35 years should be treated with respect and dignity and be paid accordingly so that they won’t suffer after retirement.

He recommended that the government be paying accrued benefits to PENCOM even before retirement so that issues like delayed payment would be addressed.

“Most civil servants retire without a home of their own and they rely on the monies they have been saving for years to buy a house or venture into business.

“Unfortunately, most of them are now poor with no income and lots of family responsibilities, some get sick and cannot afford medical care.

“Government should prioritise the issue of pensioners or retirees and ensure all payments are done on time, this would encourage civil servants in service to be honest and hardworking," he said.

In Kano State, some state and federal government retirees as well as pensioners have also decried the late payment of their monthly pensions and retirement benefits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Pension Reform Act came into effect on July 1, 2014, to govern and regulate the administration of the contributory pension scheme for both public and private sectors.

Under the Act, both employer and employee are required to make a minimum of 10 per cent and eight per cent contributions respectively.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration had introduced the new pension scheme to address the problems associated with non-payment of pensions for several years by the previous administrations.

A retiree, Baba Isa, told NAN that despite efforts made to collate, fill and submit all necessary documents to his PFA after retirement, his PFA had failed to pay his money.

“I do not know why my PFA has not called me or paid any money into my account. I have filled all the forms they requested, but I have not heard from them,’’ he added.

“It has not been easy living without monthly income since I have retired and my little savings are gradually being depleted,” he explained.

Adamu Aminu, who also disengaged after 35 years in service, lamented that because of the delay in the payment of the pension, he could not afford some essential drugs for his ailment.

“I appeal to the PFA to release my money. I cannot understand why I have not been able to receive any money one year after I retired,” he explained.

Salisu Nura expressed frustration and distress over the severe economic challenges in the country and urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene. He also lamented the handling of fuel price hikes and hyperinflation which was disproportionately affecting pensioners who were already struggling with meager pensions.

Nura said that he started receiving his pension one year after his retirement. Malam Ali Musa, another pensioner, lamented that the situation had worsened the financial strain on pensioners. He appealed to the government at all levels to match the percentage rise in the minimum wage with that of pension to ensure fairness and help pensioners cope with the rising cost of commodities.

Musa also lamented that he started receiving his monthly pension 15 months after retirement. In Katsina State, the Coalition of CSOs says the Federal government pension scheme is just an exploitation of the workers at the weakest and most vulnerable cycle of their lives.

The Chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdullah, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina. According to Abdullahi, the scheme favours the pension administrators at the expense of the retirees.

“The administrators make money from workers’ contributions right from the onset of their employment and continue to enjoy the same until their retirement age.

“Workers should be given 100 per cent of their contributions a month to their retirement.

“However, the Federal Government needs to provide investment training for workers a year to their retirement so their gratuity can be used as seed funds to continue with their learnt investment skills.

“At the age of 60, a worker is mature enough to manage his money,” the CSO chairman said.

According to him, it is unfortunate that some retirees take up to between six months to a year before they get their gratuity from their pension administrators.