Kaduna is committed to harmonious relationship between Muslims, Christians – Ag. Gov.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kaduna State Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarebe has reiterated government’s commitment towards improving harmonious relationship between Muslims and Christians in the state.

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

Balarabe made the commitment at the 2022 Post Hajj review exercise organized by Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, on Thursday in Kaduna.

The acting governor was represented by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning Commission, Umma Aboki.

She said that the government would continue to create conducive atmosphere for a united state, irrespective of faith or any affiliation.

Balarabe commended the Agency for creating an avenue for the review of the 2022 Hajj exercise, which was the first of its kind in the state.

She noted that the review was to identify the successes, challenges and failures of the Hajj exercise, and proffer solutions to identified challenges.

The acting governor assured that appropriate action would be taken on the report of the review, to improve the handling of future Hajj exercises.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Yusuf Arrigasiyyu disclosed that the forum will receive feedback from all stakeholders, including the challenges encountered.

He explained that the agency processed 2,489 pilgrims for the 2022 Hajj exercise as against the 2,591 seats allocated to the state.

According to him, about 101 pilgrims were not airlifted due to some external problems related to Visa issuance.

Arrigasiyyu said that the 2022 Hajj was virtually hitch free, as the agency had diligently discharged its responsibilities to the pilgrims.

“We had no record of missing luggages and our pilgrims were fed well all through the pilgrimage.

“We however recorded the death of about three pilgrims, which is beyond human control,” Arrigasiyyu said.

