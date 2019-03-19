Weeks before the presidential election, there were attacks and counter-attacks in Kadjuru, Adara and other communities in what many have referred to as communal clash.

The attacks led to the death of over 66 persons with many wounded and properties destroyed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai had visited the villages in company of the military chief who called for the peaceful co-existence of all in the affected areas.

But, the protesters say this is not enough.

They also condemned the “deafening silence” of Governor El-Rufai, on the massacre in Adara communities in the state.

They also demanded the immediate release of their leaders who have been in detention for over a month.

They urged the international community to intervene by prevailing on the government to end the "senseless killings".