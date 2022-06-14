RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna inaugurates 81 officials for 2022 hajj exercise

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Board on Monday named 81 officials who will participate in the 2022 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Dr. Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, who inaugurated the officials at a meeting with them in Kaduna, said the 81 officials would be participating in the exercise.

Arrigasiyyu said that the exercise is aimed at training and enlightening officials who would be leading pilgrims to the holy land.

He urged the officials to be in their uniforms while in the holy land for easy identification, stressing that they would be in the Saudi Arabia to help and support the pilgrims in the holy land.

He appealed to them to always make themselves available to solve whatever problems that would confront the pilgrims.

According to him, a pilgrim may need physiological help and not medical help.

He called on the officials to be their brothers’ keepers in the holy land, urging them to pray for Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State and the country at large.

Also, the Head of Operations, Abubakar Alhassan, called on the medical team to continue to render selfless service to the pilgrims.

“You are also advised to help the pilgrims because, most times, pilgrims are cheated of their money, especially in Medina while making purchases.”

Also, the Head of Enlightenment, Hajiya Hadiza Yahaya, urged the officials to be patient with the pilgrims and do their utmost best to assist and enlighten them, as it is a way to attain paradise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that a total of 2,491 intending pilgrims are expected to perform the 2022 hajj.

