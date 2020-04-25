Six coronavirus patients receiving treatment in Kaduna State have recovered from the infection.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed Baloni in a statement on Saturday, April 24, 2020, said the patients have been discharged.

She said, “The index case, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, was discharged on April 22, 2020, after two consecutive negative test results. Five cases were earlier discharged in the one week, starting from 14 April 2020.’’

According to her, the number of active cases of coronavirus in the state has now increased to four following the confirmation of a new case in the state.

The health commissioner further said contact tracing is ongoing to identify persons the new case has interacted with.

She also said the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has acknowledged “the sterling efforts of our medical professionals. I appeal to them and the other stakeholders involved in the efforts of the Ministry of Health to manage and contain Covid-19 in Kaduna State to remain dedicated.’’

‘’Two other labs, one in Kaduna and the other in Zaria, are undergoing NCDC verification and are expected to secure test accreditation shortly,” she said.

“As of Friday, 24 April 2020, Kaduna State has tested 133 persons tested, out which 10 have tested positive.”

On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Governor El-Rufai tested positive for coronavirus. The governors recovered 25 days after contracting the disease.