Dr Pakachi Zakariya, the Director, Veterinary and Livestock Services, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

Zakariya said the vaccines were administered to dogs in the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA).

“This was achieved by fixing outposts vaccination centres using our clinics and field officers across the state,’’ he said.

Zakariya said that the vaccination became necessary due to the increasing number of unlicensed, unvaccinated dogs roaming the streets of Kaduna.

”The ratio of dogs to humans is high in the state and many breeds are being introduced thereby adding to the dogs population.

“In Nigeria, it has been reported that less than five per cent of dogs are not vaccinated due to the high cost of the vaccines."

He said that the vaccines were donated by the World Organisation for Animal Health, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to the state Ministry of Agriculture.