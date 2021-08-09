Kaduna govt says schools to remain close until security improves

Muhammad said that the press conference was organized to dispute the fake news going round that schools were directed to reopen for third term on Aug. 9.

He explained that the schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on Aug. 9, but that the ministry was not given the clearance due to ongoing security operations across the state.

According to the commissioner, the state government on Aug. 6 announced the postponement of school resumption till further notice as advised by security agencies.

“We were, however, surprised that for mischievous reasons, some individuals are circulating misguided information, claiming it was from the ministry, asking schools to resume.

“We want to categorically say that all schools – public, private and religious, including federal schools in the state – are to remain close.

“We will reopen as soon as we are advised to do so by security agencies, assuring us that schools are safe to open,” he said.

The commissioner advised all public and private schools, including federal government schools, to abide by the directive or face the wrath of the law.

He said that the closure was in the best interest of the pupils and students to ensure their safety, following series of attacks on schools by bandits and kidnappers.

On his part, Aruwan said that the closure of the schools was to secure the lives of pupils, students, teachers and other stakeholders in the education sector.

He said that security agencies were currently carrying out operations against bandits to improve the security situation in the state.

“It is for this reason that the government was advised against opening so as not to endanger the life of students.