Kaduna govt says advantages of network shutdown outweigh disadvantages

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner of International Security and Home Affairs, has said that the advantages of telecommunication networks shutdown witnessed in parts of the state outweighed the disadvantages.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]
Aruwan, therefore, urged the affected communities to be patient with the Government in its bid to fight against insecurity in the state.

He spoke on Thursday in Zaria, at a two day workshop on Public-Private Dialogue on Education and Insecurity: Government and Community Efforts Towards Sustainable Education in Kaduna State.

The workshop was organised by Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL) in collaboration with Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM)

Recall that Kaduna State Government had in October, shut down telecommunication networks in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru Local Government Areas (LGAs) as part of measures to address insecurity.

“In the beginning, we made it clear that the hard situation we found ourselves demanded that we take hard decisions.

“I don’t want to go into details but what I want people to know that the advantages of the shutdown surpasses the disadvantages and we are making progress,” Aruwan disclosed.

He further assured the public that the action taken by the government was in the best interest of the people.

“We didn’t just made the decision for fun as the situation we found ourselves is a situation that is tormenting all of us.

“The situation that time is totally unacceptable but we want to assure you that we are making progress,” he added.

