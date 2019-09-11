Receiving the rescued victims on Wednesday in Kaduna, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, commended the Nigerian Army for the successful operation.‎

He said the victims would be taken to hospital for medical check up before handing them over to the leadership of Offa Descendants Union, Kaduna State chapter.

Aruwan said no ransom was paid to the bandits for the rescue.‎

‎‎“They (victims) were rescued due to doggedness of our troops and so no ransom was paid to rescue the victims‎. We are thankful to the military for rescuing the victims,” he said.

He however advised commuters against ‎travelling in the night and early in the morning.

Receiving the victims, the Chairman of Offa Descendants Union in Kaduna, Prof. Tijjani Olanisimi, thanked the state government and the Nigerian military for rescuing the victims.

ALSO READ: Buhari beats Atiku as tribunal declares him winner of 2019 presidential election

He said the family members of the kidnapped victims had sleepless nights and suffered psychological trauma since the incident was reported.

Olanisimi however urged security agencies to be more proactive so as to end kidnapping along Kaduna-Abuja highway and other acts of criminality in the society.