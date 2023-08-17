Kaduna Govt pledges to allocate 15% of budget to healthcare

Gov. Uba Sani made the promise while hosting a delegation from the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar III, represented by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), World Health Organization(WHO),UNICEF and other key stakeholders at the Government House in Kaduna.

The delegation was in Kaduna as part of an advocacy visit to discuss critical matters concerning public health and primary healthcare in Kaduna State.

”We will allocate 15 per cent states annual budget to the provisions of healthcare services to the people of Kaduna state

”Other health centres are to be upgraded to increase accessibility, decrease travel time to these facilities and reduce overcrowding in densely populated centres.

”The government will control and prevent polio and diphtheria by improving on the health indices in the state and strengthening primary healthcare centre.

”Additionally, the Kaduna State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme has embarked on a massive enrollment drive to get more residents to access healthcare services at subsidized rates,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, lauded the governor for his inclusive policies targeting the most vulnerable groups and ensuring they are covered by primary healthcare. He added that the NPHCDA as an agency is also collaborating with traditional institutions to ensure universal health coverage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that governors of the All Progressives Congress-controlled states committed to allocate 15% of the annual budgets for health care delivery.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Commissioners of Health and Executive Secretaries of Primary Health Care Delivery of APC controlled states, on improving primary health care delivery in APC States.