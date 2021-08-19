Kaduna govt opens Secondary Schools for Basic Certificate Examinations

“The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has approved the resumption of JSS III students who are scheduled to write the 2021 National Examination Council’s BECE between Aug. 23 and Sept. 6, 2021.

“Secondary Schools are hereby directed to resume operations, but only for JSS III students,with effect from Aug. 18,” he said.

Muhammad added that the students should be informed to appear in mufti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had on Aug. 9, directed that all primary and secondary schools should remain closed until security situation in the state improves.