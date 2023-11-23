ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna govt, Jobberman partner to address unemployment in the state

News Agency Of Nigeria

This collaboration would bridge the unemployment deficits the state is experiencing.

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe [Twitter/@GovKaduna]
Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

The deputy governor opened the event organised by the state government in collaboration with Jobberman, Nigeria’s foremost recruitment platform that links job seekers and employers through its online platform.

Balarabe said that the gesture would bridge the unemployment deficits that the state was facing, lamenting, "unemployment and poverty are becoming a threat to national security.” According to her, the State’s Bureau of Statistics findings revealed that the proportion of the population in the state living below the national poverty line is as high as 86%.

“This situation is not acceptable. This administration led by Gov. Uba Sani is determined to change in the narratives," she said.

The deputy governor said that human capital has become important to reduce the level of unemployment and lift citizens out of poverty. Balarabe assured the citizens of proper education and health care to ensure the youths were employable or capable of employing themselves.

In his remarks, the General manager Jobberman Nigeria, Mr Ahmed Alaga, said, "such gathering of youths is a defining moment where ambitions meet possibilities and aspirations find their path to fruition.”

He said the purpose of the gathering was to provide opportunities for talent development while linking candidates with employers. Alaga lamented the level of unemployment among the youths in the country, which he called for collective action and innovative solutions.

"As we stand on the brink of a future where our population is poised to double by 2050, the urgency to address this challenge has never been more critical,” he added.

According to him, in spite of the commendable efforts and initiatives, the persistent gap between opportunity and demand necessitated a collective focus. Alaga said, "The career fair isn’t just an event, it’s a platform where aspirations are nurtured, connections are forged and careers find new horizons.

"The platform offers job seekers and working professionals a gateway to connect with leading companies, gain valuable insights from industry experts and explore tailored career opportunities.”

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Patience Fakai, the Commissioner for Business Innovations and Technology, said that the forum was both timely and refreshing.

"This is because it is also serving as an interactive forum to enrich our knowledge for the enhancement of both personal and managerial performance,” she stated.

Fakai assured the youths that they would gain a lot from such a gathering which would mark their journey into gainful employment. The commissioner said that the ministry would maintain a database of applicants after this fair in order to continue to match-up with opportunities that come up in future.

