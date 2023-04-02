The sports category has moved to a new website.
Kaduna govt confirms killing of 11 bandits in Birnin Gwari LGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner said Governor El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction with the laudable efforts of the troops.

Troops of the Nigerian Army during a raid on bandits' hideout in Katsina state. [Twitter/@DefenceInfoNG]
Troops of the Nigerian Army during a raid on bandits' hideout in Katsina state. [Twitter/@DefenceInfoNG]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Birnin Gwari area is the epicentre of banditry activities, with most incidents of kidnapping of people occurring in the area.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the killing of the 11 hoodlums in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said operational feedback to the Kaduna state government revealed that the troops advanced to several identified locations, and cleared bandit camps in Bagoma, Rema, Bugai, Dagara, Sabon Layi, Gagumi, Kakangi, Katakaki and Randagi towns.

He explained that in the course of these operations, the forces made contact with bandits at Kakangi and Katakaki.

“A fierce gun battle followed, after which the criminals were subdued by the troops’ aggressive firepower.

“Eleven bandits were confirmed neutralized, as others fled.

“After the battle, the troops exploited the location and recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines and 57 rounds of ammunition,” he said.

The Commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction with the laudable efforts of the troops.

