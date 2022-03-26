Kaduna govt confirms attack on airport, says bandits were repelled

Aruwan said troops stationed within and around the airport responded and repelled the attackers.

However, the bandits unfortunately shot and killed a member of staff stationed at the perimeter fence, who raised the alarm on sighting them.

“Airport operations resumed with scheduled flights departing after the incident.

“Security forces are conducting operations in the airport general area. Further updates will be communicated to the public,” he said.

Aruwan said, Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their prompt response to the attack, and for repelling the attackers.