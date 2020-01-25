Kaduna State government has reportedly confirmed a case of Lass fever at Chikun Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

According to Punch, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed — Baloni said a 36-year-old male patient was receiving treatment at a designated Infectious Disease Control Centre.

While urging residents to maintain high the highest standards of personal hygiene, the commissioner said the state government is on top of the situation adding that all health facilities are on alert for prompt referral of suspected cases.

The Commissioner said: “The Ministry of Health has supplied the infectious diseases control centre with the necessary commodities and our health personnel is ready to manage any cases that may arise.

“The epidemiology unit is monitoring the situation closely, and all health facilities are on alert for prompt referral of suspected cases.

“We wish to appeal to members of the public to maintain the highest standards of personal hygiene, keep food in proper storage and to remain vigilant to report suspected cases to the relevant authorities.

“Suspected cases should be reported to the State Epidemiology unit on 08036045755 or 08027396344 or contact the nearest Local Government Health Authority official.”