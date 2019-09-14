A statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, called on Nigerians to disregard the fake 46 second message.

”It should be disregarded as a deliberate ploy to incite unrest in Kaduna State” he said, adding that security agencies are investigating the source of the malicious audio message.

“Anyone found culpable will be prosecuted accordingly,” he added.

“The Kaduna State Security Council is appealing to all citizens, especially those plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road, to disregard the fake audio message and go about their business.”

He called on citizens with useful information about the criminals behind the fake audio to contact security agencies on telephone lines 09034000060, 08170189999.