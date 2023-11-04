Kaduna Gov welcomes release of Bethel student abducted since 2021

The governor pledged continuous support for security agencies to make all schools in the state safe.

He gave the assurance in a statement issued in Kadun on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Shehu.

“Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has expressed delight at the release of Treasure Ayuba, the last kidnapped pupil of Bethel Baptist High School, who has been in captivity since 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He thanked the Almighty God for His divine intervention and also praised all persons and institutions for their unrelenting efforts and prayers to ensure the safe return of Treasure Ayuba.