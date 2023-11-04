Kaduna Gov welcomes release of Bethel student abducted since 2021
The released pupil was among the 121 children who were kidnapped by bandits in July 2021.
Recommended articles
The governor pledged continuous support for security agencies to make all schools in the state safe.
He gave the assurance in a statement issued in Kadun on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Shehu.
“Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has expressed delight at the release of Treasure Ayuba, the last kidnapped pupil of Bethel Baptist High School, who has been in captivity since 2021.
“He thanked the Almighty God for His divine intervention and also praised all persons and institutions for their unrelenting efforts and prayers to ensure the safe return of Treasure Ayuba.
“The released pupil was among the 121 children who were kidnapped by bandits in July 2021 from their school premises in Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng