The gas explosion killed both the professor and his son alongside three others on Saturday at Sabon Tasha area, Kaduna.

In his condolence message issued on Monday in Jos, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, described the death as painful and unfortunate.

“This is a huge loss to the entire people of the Northern Region, the immediate family of the deceased and Nigeria, as we have lost one of our brightest minds.

“Prof. Mallam contributed enormously to the development of our people.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and pray God to grant their souls eternal rest as well as give the family the strength to be comforted.

“The death of Prof. Mallam would cause a major setback to Nigeria’s quest for energy sufficiency given his vast knowledge and experience which he has been deploying as the Chairman of the commission,’’ Lalong said.

The forum, therefore, called for stringent supervision of gas handling in Nigeria to forestall future occurrences.