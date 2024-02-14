ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

News Agency Of Nigeria

The service saved property worth about ₦7.5m from destruction, while property worth ₦2.6bn was destroyed by fire within the period under review.

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January
Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

Recommended articles

Paul Aboi, the Director of the State Fire Service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna that the incidents were recorded in Kafanchan, Zaria, and Kaduna metropolitan areas.

Aboi said that the service saved property worth about ₦7.5 million from destruction, while property worth ₦2.6 billion was destroyed by fire within the period under review. He said that there were no losses of lives or injuries from the incidents.

Aboi noted that the causes of the fires included bush burning, carelessness, and improper use of electrical appliances. He disclosed that two of its trucks had been vandalised by some juveniles at the fire department which had crippled services.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On Tuesday morning, in broad daylight, 4 juveniles who were at the fire department to fetch water vandalised parts from our fire trucks rendering them immobile.

" The vandals have been handed over to the police for further investigation,” he said.

The director assured residents that the department would coordinate with relevant stakeholders to ensure services are maintained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

Rising violations pose challenges to enjoyment of human rights in Nigeria - NHRC

Rising violations pose challenges to enjoyment of human rights in Nigeria - NHRC

NTSB releases images of helicopter crash site involving Wigwe, family, others

NTSB releases images of helicopter crash site involving Wigwe, family, others

1,200 intending pilgrims in Jigawa make full payment of ₦4.69m for 2024 Hajj

1,200 intending pilgrims in Jigawa make full payment of ₦4.69m for 2024 Hajj

Jigawa Assembly confirms Salisu Abdu as chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission

Jigawa Assembly confirms Salisu Abdu as chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission

It's a period of self denial, fast & pray for Nigeria - Catholic Priest urges faithful during Lent

It's a period of self denial, fast & pray for Nigeria - Catholic Priest urges faithful during Lent

Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Tinubu launches groundbreaking for 3,112 housing units in Abuja, to tackle housing deficit [NAN]

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja