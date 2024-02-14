Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

Paul Aboi, the Director of the State Fire Service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna that the incidents were recorded in Kafanchan, Zaria, and Kaduna metropolitan areas.

Aboi said that the service saved property worth about ₦7.5 million from destruction, while property worth ₦2.6 billion was destroyed by fire within the period under review. He said that there were no losses of lives or injuries from the incidents.

Aboi noted that the causes of the fires included bush burning, carelessness, and improper use of electrical appliances. He disclosed that two of its trucks had been vandalised by some juveniles at the fire department which had crippled services.

"On Tuesday morning, in broad daylight, 4 juveniles who were at the fire department to fetch water vandalised parts from our fire trucks rendering them immobile.

" The vandals have been handed over to the police for further investigation,” he said.