Kaduna Fire Service records 33 fire outbreaks, 1 death in November

Paul Aboi, its Director, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna. Aboi said that the service rescued four persons while four others sustained injuries from the incidents.

“The service saved property worth about ₦963 million from destruction while property worth ₦406 million destroyed within the period under review,’’ he said.

Aboi said that the outbreaks were caused by carelessness and improper use of electrical appliances and urged the residents to take preventive measures to avert fire disasters. The director disclosed that the service was doing its best to reduce fire outbreaks by unveiling a comprehensive initiative on fire prevention inspection and renewal of fire safety certificates across business premises in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We are taking measures to ensure residents safety in public places by embarking on certification and recertification of business premises on fire safety.”

According to Aboi, over 10,000 business premises had been identified through a unique digital identification purpose across the state. He revealed that an analysis indicated that a significant percentage of these tragedies could have been prevented with stringent adherence to fire safety protocols and renewed certifications.