Kaduna fire service records 33 deaths, 252 fire outbreaks in 9 months

Director of the State Fire Service, Paul Aboi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna. Aboi said that the service rescued 15 persons, while four persons sustained injuries within the same period.

“The service saved property worth about ₦3.4 billion, while others worth ₦2.2 billion were destroyed within the period under review,’’ he said.

Aboi stated that the fire service, working in synergy with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recorded 21 auto-fire accidents with some deaths. The director said that the service was doing its best to reduce fire outbreaks by educating residents on fire safety measures.

