Kaduna fire service records 325 fire outbreaks, 12 deaths, unveils prevention measures

News Agency Of Nigeria

The service also rescued 17 persons while 26 others sustained injuries from the incidents.

Paul Aboi, Director of the fire service, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna. He said the incidents were from Kafanchan, Zaria and Kaduna metropolitan areas. Aboi said that the service rescued 17 persons while 26 others sustained injuries from the incidents.

The Service saved property worth about ₦6.5 billion from destruction while property worth ₦3.5 billion was destroyed within the period under review,’’ he said.

The director listed the causes of the fires to include bush burning, carelessness and improper use of electrical appliances.

Aboi revealed that the service was making efforts to reduce fire outbreaks by unveiling a comprehensive initiative on fire prevention, and inspection and embarking on the renewal of fire safety certificates across business premises in the state.

“Although we cannot eradicate fire outbreaks, we are trying to minimise them, and also the negative effects on people and the economy".

He encouraged the public to take necessary precautions and reach out to the fire service in case of an outbreak.

